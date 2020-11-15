Outbreak of COVID-19 cases growing at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation
Nov. 14, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An outbreak at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center continues to grow nearly a month after WSAZ first reported the situation.
According to the DHHR, there are 103 active cases among residents, and 55 employees with active cases.
There have been 17 deaths related to the virus at the facility.
