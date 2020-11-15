Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were shot early Sunday outside a bar in Jefferson.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the shooting happened after an altercation outside of Big Shots Bar.

Deputies say the first of the three shooting victims arrived at a hospital just before 4:30 a.m. for treatment to a gunshot wound.

Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are believed to be non life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office. You can do this either by telephone at 304-357-0169, Facebook messenger, anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us. or by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

