Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia

After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as well as THC wax and marijuana individually wrapped and “ready for sale.”(Summersville Police Department)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in jail with drug charges after police initially pulled them over for speeding.

According to the Summersville Police Department, Patrolman Lane stopped the vehicle on Friday for a speeding violation.

Lane’s interaction with the driver led him to believe this was more than just a speeding violation. Lane was assisted by Patrolman Bailes to gain probable cause to search the vehicle.

After searching, police say Lanes and Bailes found a backpack with $75,787, as well as THC wax and marijuana individually wrapped and “ready for sale.”

Police say the two patrolmen also found contact paperwork that indicated the illegal sale of controlled substances.

The driver was charged and transported to Central Regional Jail, police say, where there will also be a forfeiture hearing on the thousands of seized dollars.

The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department and the Natural Resources Police also had a hand in this incident as well, according to Summersville Police.

