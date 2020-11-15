Advertisement

Thousands across the region without power Sunday

Thousands of customers in all three states in our region are without power Sunday.
Thousands of customers in all three states in our region are without power Sunday.(WAGM)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of customers in all three states in our region are without power Sunday.

Appalachian Power in West Virginia is reporting more than 16,500 customers in the dark as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The company’s outage map shows major outages in parts of Cabell, Mason, Kanawha and Jackson counties.

In Kentucky, the Kentucky Power outage map says just over 2,000 customers across the eastern parts of the state are in the dark.

The outages are more sporadic, and many are not expected to be resolved until 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday.

In Ohio, more than 70,000 across the state are without electricity.

The AEP Ohio map shows hundreds of sporadic outages in the southern part of the state.

Most do not have an estimated time for when power will be restored.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
For 11/14/2020
Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the...
Kentucky sets new record for COVID cases for fourth week in a row
A tractor trailer accident has closed all lanes of I-79 near Clendenin.
Parts of I-79 closed after tractor trailer accident
Cory Whitehead is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm...
Man charged for shooting at trooper
Road closure
Roadways reopened after downed powerlines