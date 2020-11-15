Thousands across the region without power Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of customers in all three states in our region are without power Sunday.

Appalachian Power in West Virginia is reporting more than 16,500 customers in the dark as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The company’s outage map shows major outages in parts of Cabell, Mason, Kanawha and Jackson counties.

In Kentucky, the Kentucky Power outage map says just over 2,000 customers across the eastern parts of the state are in the dark.

The outages are more sporadic, and many are not expected to be resolved until 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday.

In Ohio, more than 70,000 across the state are without electricity.

The AEP Ohio map shows hundreds of sporadic outages in the southern part of the state.

Most do not have an estimated time for when power will be restored.

