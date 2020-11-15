Advertisement

US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
For 11/14/2020
Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the...
Kentucky sets new record for COVID cases for fourth week in a row
A tractor trailer accident has closed all lanes of I-79 near Clendenin.
Parts of I-79 closed after tractor trailer accident
Cory Whitehead is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm...
Man charged for shooting at trooper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the...
Astronauts board SpaceX rocket for night launch, no Musk