West Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued following the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

According to Police Chief Tim Cecil from the New Martinsville Police Department, the 2-year-old’s name is De’montay George. He is in the vehicle with his uncle, Kemontay Howell, 19.

As of 1:00 Sunday afternoon, Chief Cecil says their location was linked to the Charleston/Dunbar area.

According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver 2020 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate.

West Virginia State Police say the child was last seen wearing a red and black outfit.

Police officials encourage anyone with information to contact 9-1-1.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

