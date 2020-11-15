Advertisement

West Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver 2020 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate.(New Martinsville Police Department)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued following the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

According to Police Chief Tim Cecil from the New Martinsville Police Department, the 2-year-old’s name is De’montay George. He is in the vehicle with his uncle, Kemontay Howell, 19.

As of 1:00 Sunday afternoon, Chief Cecil says their location was linked to the Charleston/Dunbar area.

According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver 2020 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate.

West Virginia State Police say the child was last seen wearing a red and black outfit.

Police officials encourage anyone with information to contact 9-1-1.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
For 11/14/2020
Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Tigers win Division V semi-final against Roger Bacon
Ironton beats Roger Bacon