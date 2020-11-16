Advertisement

124 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 124 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County since Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 1,567 cases since the outbreak began.

Seven hospitalizations have been reported since Friday. 134 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

64 additional people have recovered. There have been 993 recoveries over the course of the outbreak.

Scioto County is still a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System Map.

