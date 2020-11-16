124 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 124 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County since Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 1,567 cases since the outbreak began.

Seven hospitalizations have been reported since Friday. 134 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

64 additional people have recovered. There have been 993 recoveries over the course of the outbreak.

Scioto County is still a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System Map.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.