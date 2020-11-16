Advertisement

23 new coronavirus cases in Greenup County

(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the cases range from a 3-year-old boy to an 80-year-old man. All are isolating at home.

The county has had 991 positive cases since the pandemic started, 676 which have recovered. Three hundred and one remain active.

There have been 14 deaths.

