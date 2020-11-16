39 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the cases range from a 1-year-old girl to a woman in her 80s.

All of those affected are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,205 cases total, 678 which have recovered.

