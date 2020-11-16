Advertisement

Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.(KOLN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration says they have issued a suspension order for Big Shots Bar for concerns of public safety.

This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says three people were shot after an altercation outside of the bar.

The injuries are considered serious, but are believed to be non life-threatening at this time, deputies say.

The WV ABCA says they have been in contact with the owner of the bar.

Officials with the WV ABCA say they have other concerns as well.

The suspension is for ten days. It could be extended or lifted based on the outcome of the investigation.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Coronavirus
124 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County
Holiday gift guide for kids
Holiday gift guide for kids
Tony breaks down mold allergy season
Tony breaks down mold allergy season
Christmas Village at Heritage Farms
Christmas Village at Heritage Farms