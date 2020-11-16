Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration says they have issued a suspension order for Big Shots Bar for concerns of public safety.

This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says three people were shot after an altercation outside of the bar.

The injuries are considered serious, but are believed to be non life-threatening at this time, deputies say.

The WV ABCA says they have been in contact with the owner of the bar.

Officials with the WV ABCA say they have other concerns as well.

The suspension is for ten days. It could be extended or lifted based on the outcome of the investigation.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.