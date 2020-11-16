City Council race ends with tiebreaker

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A city council race that ended in a tie has now ended with a tiebreaker.

Incumbent James Hughes won the race for a second seat in the city’s fourth ward city council, according to Kanawha County Commission.

He was up against Democrat Jeremy Boggess. The race tied with 363 votes each.

Officials say they drew numbers out of a bingo wheel on Monday to determine the winner. Hughes got nine and Boggess got eight.

For our previous coverage, click here.

