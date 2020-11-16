Crews battle house fire

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Williamson Fire Department and Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department were able to put out a house fire in Williamson Monday morning.

The Williamson Fire Department says it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Ben Street.

Crews say there were people living in the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape. Fire crews say they saw black smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene.

They say they were able to contain the spread quickly, and most of the damage was limited to a closet, a hallway area and the attic space immediately above. The home suffered heat, smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.