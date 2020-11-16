Advertisement

Crews battle house fire

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and...
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Ben Street.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Williamson Fire Department and Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department were able to put out a house fire in Williamson Monday morning.

The Williamson Fire Department says it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Ben Street.

Crews say there were people living in the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape. Fire crews say they saw black smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene.

They say they were able to contain the spread quickly, and most of the damage was limited to a closet, a hallway area and the attic space immediately above. The home suffered heat, smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for...
Low energy assistance program available
Roof blows off of Mason County Board of Education.
Roof blown off of Board of Education
Fire
State Fire Marshal investigating vacant house fire