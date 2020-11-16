Deputies | Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they have detained one person after a homeowner called 911 and said he was holding a burglar at gunpoint.

It happened just before 11:30 Monday morning along Newhouse Branch Road.

Deputies say one person has been detained.

No other information has been released.

