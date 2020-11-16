Advertisement

Deputies | Homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint

It happened just before 11:30 Monday morning along Newhouse Branch Road.
It happened just before 11:30 Monday morning along Newhouse Branch Road.(KOLN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they have detained one person after a homeowner called 911 and said he was holding a burglar at gunpoint.

It happened just before 11:30 Monday morning along Newhouse Branch Road.

Deputies say one person has been detained.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

About 20 people in three counties in WV say a contractor they hired, took their money and...
WSAZ Investigates | West Virginia Attorney General wins $256K judgment against contractor
Coach Chris Lane's Top 5 Health & Wellness Gifts
Coach Chris Lane's Top 5 Health & Wellness Gifts
School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and...
Crews battle house fire