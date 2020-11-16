Governor DeWine makes stop in Huntington to talk about recent COVID-19 spike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited the Huntington Jet Center Monday morning to talk about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Southern Ohio.

Governor DeWine says every single county in Ohio is at the high incidence rate with the coronavirus.

He says the rate of people going to the hospital is going up at a very fast rate. About a month ago, there were 1,000 people going to the hospital. A week ago, there were about 2,000. As of Monday, it’s at 3,000.

The governor says they are concerned about health care workers.

Statewide, Ohio was averaging about 1,000 cases a day about six weeks ago. Now, we are at somewhere between 7,500 and 8,000 cases a day which is a dramatic increase, according to the governor.

Looking at this part of the region, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Jackson counties are at five times high incidence, which means there are 500 cases or more per 100,000 people. Governor Dewine says Vinton and Meigs are at about two times high incidence.

Starting Monday morning, inspectors will be going out to retail establishments for the mask order.

Dr. Michael Canady, the Chief Executive Officer for Holzer Health System joined Governor DeWine to speak about how they are doing. He says they have seen 172 new cases within the last week in Southeastern Ohio alone.

According to Dr. Canady, cases and hospitalization increases can lag, which means what we do today may not have an impact until two or three weeks later.

He says staffing is a big concern. Right now, Holzer Health System is not overwhelmed, but the coronavirus cases is trending upwards.

Governor DeWine also says the President says the country and the state of Ohio should get the vaccine against the coronavirus sometime in December.

Governor DeWine says we do not want to shut the state down, but we have to slow down. There is an end in sight, according to DeWine.

If you’re going out in public, Governor DeWine says you should wear a mask.

