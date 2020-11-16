Advertisement

Low energy assistance program available

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for the LIEAP on Monday. This will be sent to those who received assistance this past season.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Low Income Energy Assistance Program is available.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for the LIEAP on Monday. This will be sent to those who received assistance this past season.

The DHHR says if you’re eligible, there will be a one-time payment sent to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If your house is heated with bulk fuel such as wood, coal or liquefied petroleum gas, the payment will be sent to the individual by mail.

You can return the application by U.S. Mail to your local DHHR office or complete it online here.

Applications are due by December 18, 2020.

More information can be found by contacting your local DHHR office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and...
Crews battle house fire
Roof blows off of Mason County Board of Education.
Roof blown off of Board of Education
Fire
State Fire Marshal investigating vacant house fire