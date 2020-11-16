Advertisement

Operation Drumstick takes off in Dunbar

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department kicked off “Operation Drumstick”.

These are a series of testing events that will be held the week before Thanksgiving. The idea behind the events is to get as many tests done as possible before people celebrate Thanksgiving.

Dozens of cars lined up before testing even started. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the turnout was “exactly what she wanted to see.”

On Sunday, Kanawha County reported 134 COVID-19 cases over the course of one day. Health officials say this is the largest jump in COVID-19 cases the county has seen since the pandemic began.

“A lot of the cases we’re seeing are big events, like birthday parties, weddings, funerals - places where people have gathered in big quantities,” Young said.

Because of high COVID-19 numbers in the county, Dr. Young says it is extremely important to get tested before celebrating Thanksgiving. She does warn, however, that a negative test isn’t a free pass to have a normal thanksgiving.

“Having one big family dinner or multiple large family dinners over the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s just not a good idea,” Young said.

The next events associated with Operation Drumstick are as follows:

Tuesday: Quincy Center in Belle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Kanawha Charleston Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday: Shoenbaum center in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

