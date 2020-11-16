Pair of Mountaineers honored by Big 12

DALLAS - West Virginia’s T.J. Simmons earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Mountaineer Tykee Smith was named Defensive Player of the Week. Simmons led all receivers with 90 yards for the game, averaging 22.5 yards per catch in the win over TCU. He led the WVU receiving corps with his first two touchdowns of the season. Simmons had a long reception of 38 yards and his touchdowns were 26 and 38 yards. He also finished with two rushes for 16 yards, including a long of 15 yards.



Smith intercepted his second pass of the season in the fourth quarter. West Virginia has now forced multiple turnovers in 12 of the last 23 games. Smith returned the interception 42 yards on the play, marking the longest interception return of the season. Smith’s interception took place on the WVU 1-yard line with TCU threatening to score late in the fourth quarter. That interception permitted WVU to not allow a touchdown to TCU in the game, marking the first time of not allowing a touchdown since 2018.

WVU is off this weekend and next play at Oklahoma on November 28th.

