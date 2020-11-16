Advertisement

Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, new restrictions on long-term care facilities

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Monday is showing the highest positivity rate since testing has been highly available.

This means the virus is more prevalent and spreading faster than ever before, Gov. Beshear says.

The positivity rate is at 8.98%.

According to the governor, Monday is the second highest number of cases ever reported on a Monday with 1,514 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases 139,097.

103 of 120 counties are in the red zone. This means the spread has gotten critical.

1,442 people have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

360 are in the ICU, which is the highest number ever.

Three people have died in connection to the virus.

24,568 Kentuckians have recovered.

Secretary Eric Friedlander announced new steps to help those in long term care facilities. He says guidance has been updated with regard to communal dining, group activities and offsite travel. This includes a recommendation for residents' travel outside of a facility when only a medically necessary and not possible to provide on-site or through telehealth.

Holiday visitation will be severely limited. Secretary Friedlander, says leaving for an outing is highly discouraged and will require quarantine upon return with long-term care facilities. Those facilities are encouraged to provide compassionate care and outdoor visits.

They are also partnering with the national guard, calling it a National Guard Strike Team. This is where five teams of guardsmen/women will be deployed to assist nursing facilities. They will help with non-clinical needs within the facility. An additional five teams will be deployed next week, for a total of ten teams.

Long-term care facilities are still offering virtual visitations.

Governor Beshear says if there isn’t a turnaround in numbers, he will announce additional steps to be taken on Wednesday.

