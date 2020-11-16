Advertisement

Roof blown off of Board of Education

Roof blows off of Mason County Board of Education.
Roof blows off of Mason County Board of Education.(Mason County Superintendent)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of the roof has blown off the Board of Education in Mason County on Sunday.

According to the Superintendent, the wind rolled up the entrance side.

They will file an insurance claim and get it fixed as soon as possible.

No one was hurt.

Officials were safe to report on Monday.

There were strong wind gusts reported on Sunday across the tristate.

Mason County Board of Education roof
Mason County Board of Education roof(Mason County Superintendent)

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

School desks
WVEA is calling on Gov. Justice for remote learning through 2020
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and...
Crews battle house fire
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will start mailing applications for...
Low energy assistance program available
Fire
State Fire Marshal investigating vacant house fire