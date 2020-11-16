Roof blown off of Board of Education

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of the roof has blown off the Board of Education in Mason County on Sunday.

According to the Superintendent, the wind rolled up the entrance side.

They will file an insurance claim and get it fixed as soon as possible.

No one was hurt.

Officials were safe to report on Monday.

There were strong wind gusts reported on Sunday across the tristate.

Mason County Board of Education roof (Mason County Superintendent)

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.