State Fire Marshal investigating vacant house fire

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a vacant home.

It happened along Tate Hollow Road Monday morning around 8.

Malden firefighters say the utilities were still connected to the home when it caught on fire.

The house appears to be gutted on one end. There is heat damage to the rest of the house.

No one was hurt.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal say they believe the fire could be suspicious.

The Sissonville Fire Department also assisted.

