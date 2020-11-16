Advertisement

Three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 16, 2020, there have been 934,835 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 34,460 total cases and 585 deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Jefferson County.

There are 10,377 active cases.

23,498 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (264), Berkeley (2,259), Boone (509), Braxton (95), Brooke (386), Cabell (2,192), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (88), Fayette (959), Gilmer (175), Grant (242), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (207), Hancock (380), Hardy (157), Harrison (878), Jackson (559), Jefferson (978), Kanawha (4,723), Lewis (197), Lincoln (348), Logan (921), Marion (607), Marshall (806), Mason (254), McDowell (421), Mercer (1,062), Mineral (623), Mingo (834), Monongalia (2,786), Monroe (293), Morgan (210), Nicholas (261), Ohio (1,045), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (81), Preston (350), Putnam (1,402), Raleigh (1,132), Randolph (556), Ritchie (96), Roane (136), Summers (219), Taylor (221), Tucker (77), Tyler (107), Upshur (361), Wayne (809), Webster (47), Wetzel (322), Wirt (66), Wood (1,635), Wyoming (524).

