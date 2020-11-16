Advertisement

U.S. Army identifies soldier from Ohio as 1 of 5 Americans killed in Egyptian helicopter crash

Nov. 15, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A solider from Painesville, Ohio has been identified as one of the five American victims that are dead after a helicopter crash in Egypt, the U.S. Army said Saturday.

The soldiers died as a result of a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee’s father, Steve McKee, talked to 19 News in the wake of his son’s death.

He said Kyle enlisted in the Army before starting his senior year of high school.

Neighbors of McKee are showing support for the family by placing American flags in their yards.

GoFundMe for McKee’s family has raised more than $15,000.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai, said in a released statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice.”

