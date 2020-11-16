Advertisement

WATCH | ‘A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifty years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash near Tri-State Airport.

In case you missed the broadcast last week of Sports Director Keith Morehouse’s special “A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago,” the whole presentation is now available here.

Just tap or click on the video link.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
After searching the vehicle, police say the two patrolmen found a backpack with $75,787, as...
Speeding violation leads to drug bust in Summersville, West Virginia
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Bar's license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA
Bar's license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA
Crews fight fire in Putnam County
Fire destroys home in Putnam County
The city of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, is seeing a small business boom, welcoming three new...
Small businesses booming in Prestonsburg, Ky.
'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'