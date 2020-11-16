WATCH | ‘A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifty years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash near Tri-State Airport.

In case you missed the broadcast last week of Sports Director Keith Morehouse’s special “A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago,” the whole presentation is now available here.

Just tap or click on the video link.

