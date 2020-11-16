Advertisement

West Virginia ranked fattest state in America

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A recent study by WalletHub shows West Virginia is considered the fattest state in America.

The study lists Kentucky as fourth, and Ohio at 14.

Other findings from the study reveal Kentucky and West Virginia in the top 5 for the highest percent of obese children, highest percent of adults with high cholesterol, and highest percent of adults with high blood pressure.

West Virginia also ranks in the top 5 for highest percent of obese adults, however the lowest percent for overweight adults.

Meanwhile Kentucky is second in the nation for highest percent of physically inactive adults.

Researchers say in order to come up with their results, they compared the 50 states and District of Columbia among obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

To see more of the study’s findings, click here.

