WSAZ Investigates | West Virginia Attorney General wins $256K judgment against contractor

Charleston W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has won a $256,000 judgment against a Kanawha County contractor and a permanent injunction which prevents him from doing any future work in the area of home improvement.

Court records show that the AG’s office received 21 formal complains against Benjamin Burns who was doing business as Brenco Construction or Brenco Home Solutions, The Conards Builders and Prestige Builders, LLC.

The monetary award represents the total Burns collected from 16 affected consumers.

The victims who all live in Kanawha, Clay and Putnam counties were charged a total of $301,696 by Burns, which averages about $11,186.93 for each complaint.

The lawsuit filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in Kanawha Circuit Court in May 2019 says Burns collected payment but delivered substandard work and in some cases no work at all.

According to state records, 44-year-old Burns has never held a contracting, plumbing or electrical license with the West Virginia Division of Labor.

He also did not possess a license or certificate issued by the State Fire Marshal.

Many of the contracts signed between Burns and victims did not notify them about their three day right to cancel.

Several victims say they were referred to Burns through Home Advisor.

Some victims turned over receipts, copies of checks and text messages of confirmation of funds.

In several instances, Burns also failed to begin or complete work by the date promised.

One woman told WSAZ, she later learned the liability insurance policy Burns provided her, expired before the work on her home began.

“I was so furious,” said Kasi Withrow of St. Albans. “It was awful. He’s a fast talker. He wants you to believe every word he says, he’s smooth.”

Since her home insurance wouldn’t cover poor workmanship, she had to wait for a storm to cause damage to her roof in order for it to get fixed.

After paying Burns $44,000, another homeowner contacted the city of Hurricane’s Building Code Enforcement Unit.

After an inspection from a city code official he learned that there were now multiple building code violations and the work would need to be redone.

Burns was served at least three cease and desist orders in the same neighborhood in Hurricane.

Another couple told WSAZ, they were worried about their families safety after the experience and have since installed a security system.

The court also awarded the state civil penalties and attorney fees, the amount of which will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.