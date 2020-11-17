Advertisement

13 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 13 more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 17, 2020, there have been 943,178 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 35,324 total cases and 598 deaths.

The deaths include an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Boone County.

There are 10,707 active cases.

24,019 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).

