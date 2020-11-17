2020 Commode Bowl game cancelled

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be 2021 before the rivalry between the Hillside Rams and the River Rats plays out again in Dunbar.

The 2020 Commode Bowl football game has been cancelled.

The rivalry started up in 1948 and the event has grown over the years. Each year, both teams take to the gridiron to raise money to help the community.

It’s a Thanksgiving day tradition for so many families.

However, organizers say they have made the call to not play the football game this year.

Organizers say they are still looking at possibly having the parade to help raise money and goods for the food pantry.

