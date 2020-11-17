Advertisement

42 new cases of coronavirus in Boyd County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There are 42 new positive COVID-19 cases in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, the new cases range in age from an 8-year-old to a 76-year-old.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,245.

There have been 25 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nine additional individuals have recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 687.

