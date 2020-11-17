42 new cases of coronavirus in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There are 42 new positive COVID-19 cases in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, the new cases range in age from an 8-year-old to a 76-year-old.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,245.

There have been 25 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nine additional individuals have recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 687.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.