Advertisement

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on Staten Island in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers.

The online colossus opened an online pharmacy Tuesday that allows customers to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to the front door in a couple days.

The potential impact of Amazon’s arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through that sector immediately. Before the opening bell, Shares of CVS Health Corp. fell almost 7%. Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled 10%.

The big chains rely on their pharmacies for a steady flow of shoppers that may also grab a snack, or shampoo or groceries on the way out. All major pharmaceutical chains have upped online services, but Amazon. com has mastered it, and its online store is infinitely larger.

Amazon will begin offering commonly prescribed medications Tuesday, including creams, pills, as well as medications that need to stay refrigerated, like insulin. Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s website and have their doctors send prescriptions there.

Most insurance is accepted, Amazon said. But Prime members who don’t have insurance can also buy generic or brand name drugs from Amazon for a discount.

Amazon has eyed the health care industry for some time. Two years ago, it spent $750 million to buy online pharmacy PillPack, which organizes medication in packets by what time and day they need to be taken. Amazon said that PillPack will continue, focusing on shipping medication to people with chronic conditions.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited the Huntington Jet Center Monday morning to talk about the...
Governor DeWine makes stop in Huntington to talk about recent COVID-19 spike

Latest News

FILE - In this June 21, 2019 file photo, General Services Administration Administrator Emily...
Head of government agency under pressure to let transition proceed
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, wearing a face mask stands next to Greek Prime...
NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely...
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge