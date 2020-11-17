Another coronavirus death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 74-year-old woman has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 125.

There are 48 new cases. There are 4,925 total cases in the county.

Active cases have went down to 990.

49 individuals have recovered. There have been 3,810 total recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.