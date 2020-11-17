Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death, 32 more cases in Jackson County, Ohio

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19 death is reported in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday evening, saying the county also has 32 new cases.

The latest death brings the countywide death toll to 10.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 748 confirmed cases, along with 56 probable ones.

One hundred forty-eight cases remain active.

