Black Friday hours for stores in the Tri-state

Black Friday
Black Friday
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black Friday looks different this year due to the coronavirus.

Many stores aren’t having just a traditional one-day event, but are spreading them out across a several days. And most are not opening on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of stores and what time they open on November 27.

  • Walmart - 5 a.m.
  • Target - 7 a.m.
  • Sam’s Club - 8 a.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. for regular members
  • Lowe’s - 6 a.m.
  • Best Buy - 5 a.m.
  • Hobby Lobby - 8 a.m.
  • Game Stop - 7 a.m.
  • JCPenney - 5 a.m.
  • Menards - 6 a.m.
  • Kohl’s - 8 a.m.
  • Macy’s - 5 a.m.
  • Big Lots - Open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and opens on Black Friday 6 a.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - 5 a.m.

Shopping hours for the Huntington Mall, Charleston Town Center and the Ashland Town Center can be found here.

