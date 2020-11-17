Black Friday hours for stores in the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black Friday looks different this year due to the coronavirus.

Many stores aren’t having just a traditional one-day event, but are spreading them out across a several days. And most are not opening on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of stores and what time they open on November 27.

Walmart - 5 a.m.

Target - 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club - 8 a.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. for regular members

Lowe’s - 6 a.m.

Best Buy - 5 a.m.

Hobby Lobby - 8 a.m.

Game Stop - 7 a.m.

JCPenney - 5 a.m.

Menards - 6 a.m.

Kohl’s - 8 a.m.

Macy’s - 5 a.m.

Big Lots - Open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and opens on Black Friday 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods - 5 a.m.

Shopping hours for the Huntington Mall, Charleston Town Center and the Ashland Town Center can be found here.

