Chilled winds of fall arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has taken almost two months, but at least for a two-day period the chill of autumn is setting in. That chill will manifest itself on Tuesday with a daylong partial cloud deck (thicker in the morning) and even coating of snow in mountainous West Virginia above 3,000 feet elevation.

School bell temperatures will not read too low, mainly 35-40 though with a cloud cover and a breeze the kids will need a warm coat. From there the struggle will be to have the sun break through and kick start an afternoon rise in temperature. While the clouds will try to thin and the sun will come out at times, the amount of sunlight will be limited which suggests a minimal 5-7 degree rise in daytime temperature into the mid-40s. Throw in a blustery NW wind and there will be a chilled feel walking into the wind.

By sundown skies will rapidly clear and as the wind fades away the stage will be set for a drop in temperature into the low to mid-20s area-wide. So Wednesday will dawn with a thick frost and hard freeze (finally time to prune back those roses for the winter).

Thursday and Friday through the weekend will feature ample sunshine and with south winds rising temperatures. Highs in the 60s will be the rule Thursday through Sunday.

With the next chance of rain holding off until next Monday, pre-Thanksgiving weekend travel plans look good.

