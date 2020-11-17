Advertisement

Chilled winds of fall arrive

Autumn clouds and blusters
Autumn leaves to be raked!
Autumn leaves to be raked!(WNDU)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has taken almost two months, but at least for a two-day period the chill of autumn is setting in. That chill will manifest itself on Tuesday with a daylong partial cloud deck (thicker in the morning) and even coating of snow in mountainous West Virginia above 3,000 feet elevation.

School bell temperatures will not read too low, mainly 35-40 though with a cloud cover and a breeze the kids will need a warm coat. From there the struggle will be to have the sun break through and kick start an afternoon rise in temperature. While the clouds will try to thin and the sun will come out at times, the amount of sunlight will be limited which suggests a minimal 5-7 degree rise in daytime temperature into the mid-40s. Throw in a blustery NW wind and there will be a chilled feel walking into the wind.

By sundown skies will rapidly clear and as the wind fades away the stage will be set for a drop in temperature into the low to mid-20s area-wide. So Wednesday will dawn with a thick frost and hard freeze (finally time to prune back those roses for the winter).

Thursday and Friday through the weekend will feature ample sunshine and with south winds rising temperatures. Highs in the 60s will be the rule Thursday through Sunday.

With the next chance of rain holding off until next Monday, pre-Thanksgiving weekend travel plans look good.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton,...
More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says although the injuries are serious, they are...
Deputies: Three shot outside Kanawha County bar
“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 16th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Full Sunshine, But A Brisk Chill Returns
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, November 16th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 14
First Warning Forecast | Active on Sunday, then quieter but turning chilly
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 14
First Warning Forecast | Decent Saturday to be followed by active Sunday