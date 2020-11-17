Clay County emergency services search for funding

CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire and ambulance services in Clay County are looking for new sources of funding after a levy failed to pass for the third time.

The levy was going to help the departments stay afloat by providing money to buy new equipment and training workers. It included the Clay County Ambulance Service, Clay Fire Department, Big Otter Fire Department and Lizemore Fire Department.

The levy has received more than 50 percent support every time it has been on the ballot, but state laws require 60 percent for it to pass.

“With the pandemic going on, I know people don’t have the money for taxes, but I am afraid we’re going to eventually lose the money for our services if something don’t happen,” County Commission President Greg Fitzwater said. “The county doesn’t have money to give them after the coal company shut down.”

Fitzwater said the County Commission is struggling to pay the bills it currently has, and can’t afford to also help the emergency services financially. Without the tax revenue and the new levy, he is not sure what can be done to help the departments.

“We don’t have money and there isn’t a whole lot we can do, to be honest with you,” Fitzwater said. “A little bit of moral support and that’s about it. Times are just hard everywhere, they are just harder here than they are a lot of other places.”

Clay County Ambulance Service along with the three volunteer fire departments were hoping to get around $40,000 in additional funding per year through the levy, Fitzwater said. The emergency services currently do not receive any funds from the County Commission.

The volunteer fire departments would use the funding to improve training of its members and upgrade equipment. Every fire truck at the Clay Fire Department is at least 20 years old, and some have been in use since the 1970s. This makes it difficult to respond to calls across the coverage area, with limited resources.

“Without it passing, has put a burden on these establishments since the COVID has started, they can’t do their fundraising and activities that they do to raise money for their organizations,” Clay County Ambulance Service Director Beverly King said. “We bill for ambulance runs, and people think ‘well, you bill an extreme amount of money for an ambulance run, and why can’t you survive?’ Because we only get a certain percentage of that run money. We don’t get it all.”

King said the Ambulance Service struggles to just cover its costs on some runs, forcing the department to only have eight part-time employees. That allows the county to have one ambulance operational around the clock, which King said can be a major problem when that ambulance has to take a patient out of the area for care.

“People expect you to be there the second they call for a fire truck or an ambulance,” King said. “They want you there right now, but they don’t understand that we have lives, these people have lives, and they do the best they can. It is hard to justify if someone is laying there with a heart attack. The family is wanting an ambulance, and the ambulance is tied up in Charleston, and you can’t get to them. It’s a hard situation.”

The Ambulance Service also struggles to attract and retain employees, King said. By not offering high wages and benefits, employees often leave for other areas. King is working to increase pay, but said it is difficult to do since they rely on billing and call volume fluctuates week to week.

“When you can’t make enough money what you are running on runs to survive, you can’t give the pay raises, you can’t buy the equipment you need. It makes it hard," King said.

Fitzwater said it is unclear if they will put the levy up for another vote at a future election. Without more business and revenue streams it is impossible for the County Commission to support the emergency service departments.

