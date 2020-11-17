Crime rate down in Hamlin, W.Va.

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crime rates have gone down in Hamlin, and Mayor and Police Chief David Adkins says it could be because of COVID-19.

Karl Melkus says he’s lived in Hamlin for 40 years and has never seen the streets this quiet.

“Being in town I have a pet she gets out four, five times an evening, so I’m out as late as 11 p.m. before bedtime,” Melkus said.

He keeps an eye out for people around his house, including using surveillance cameras.

“If you would have asked me that 10 years ago and you told me I had camera, I would have told you ‘not in Hamlin,’ but we live in the real world now,” Melkus said.

Melkus said not as many people walk up and down his alley lately.

Adkins says since the COVID-19 pandemic, the town has seen a sharp decrease in crime.

In the seven years he’s been mayor and police chief, Hamlin has averaged about three calls a week for property crimes and petty crimes.

“It’s two to three times a month," Adkins said. “If that it has really just fell away, that’s kind of a strange thing.”

Since the pandemic, he says calls have gone down to less than five calls a month.

“Checked the numbers and we are down 65 percent from what we were before COVID,” Adkins said.

Adkins said driving on a suspended license and domestic disputes are the two main calls that law enforcement officers handle.

“Seems like we got more domestic disputes; people are hemmed up with cabin fever or whatever,” Adkins said.

Melkus hopes the reduction in crime continues.

“Crime is definitely down since COVID," he said. “There is not as many people walking at night.”

Adkins says it is the calmest he has seen.

“I hope it is not the calm before the storm,” he said.

Adkins explained that the spike in suspended licenses is due in part to drivers having issues reaching the DMV. He said the response has been more relaxed on that issue.

