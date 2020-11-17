Advertisement

Facing Hunger Food Bank seeing increased holiday need

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The assembly line at Facing Hunger Food Bank is a well-oiled machine made up of an army of volunteers packing boxes of food for the holidays.

Kenzie Nottingham is one of those volunteers, and she’s not your typical high school junior spending her virtual learning days along the assembly line.

“I go to school on Thursday and Friday. I’m virtual Monday through Wednesday, and I don’t like sitting at home knowing I could be doing other stuff to help my community,” Nottingham said.

Facing Hunger Food Bank Executive Director Cyndi Kirkhart says the demand for food in the region has increased this holiday season.

“As of yesterday, we distributed 14 million pounds. Last year in total, it was 11.2 million pounds,” Kirkhart said.

With a 36 percent increase in demand, the food bank will feed more than 160,000 people across the region.

Each holiday box is filled with traditional Thanksgiving food, but some may come with something other than a turkey.

We try to fill it with meal extenders, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and canned fruit," Kirkhart said. "Turkeys are very expensive this year. We have looked at a variety of meat products that if it isn’t a turkey in the box, it will have some other type of meat product. "

The Facing Hunger Food Bank will hold a mobile food distribution event on Thursday at the Huntington Goodwill.

