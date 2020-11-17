Advertisement

Fighting back against COVID fatigue

COVID fatigue is affecting health care workers but also the public.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the weather turns colder and the sun begins to set earlier, many people worry about seasonal depression. This year, doctors are warning of COVID fatigue.

“It affects our bodies, it affects our brains, it affects our emotions,” said Dr. Donald Ford.

Dr. Ford has worked as a family physician with the Cleveland Clinic for more than 20 years. He says many people are tired of hearing, seeing and dealing with coronavirus, whether it’s dealing with restrictions or the health of a loved one.

“Chronic stress,” said Ford. “That we’ve all been stressed since the pandemic began. We’ve been stressed because our own internal fears. Many of us have been stressed because of things that have actually happened, illness that has occurred in our families or to ourselves.”

Many families are making adjustments to their holiday plans, limiting travel and reducing the guest list to immediate family within their household. Others are fearful of missing out on precious moments with their loved ones. Dr. Ford says it’s a decision that carries a lot of weight and should be carefully considered.

Simply getting tested, while helpful, will not guarantee safety for your family.

“If you get tested three days before you meet your family on Thanksgiving and you get exposed to somebody in a gas station on the way there, you may bring in something you truly wish you hadn’t brought to your family,” Ford said.

In recent months, mask wearing became a political discussion. Some people have even contracted the virus despite wearing masks. Doctors say it is not a replacement for good hand hygiene or social distancing, but it’s one of the best tools available to fight the virus -- until a vaccine is on the market and accessible to the public.

“It is not perfect, but it is by far the best we have," Ford said. "There are absolutely no health ramifications of wearing a mask. There are some people who have breathing difficulties where that’s a real consideration, but you can’t give yourself any kind of illness from wearing a mask.”

Dr. Ford says feeling overwhelmed and frustrated or worn out is to be expected. It is difficult to maintain these habits for long periods of time, but he said a vaccine is on the horizon and with a little more patience and effort to keep others safe, COVID-19

