Fire destroys home in Putnam County

Crews fight fire in Putnam County
Crews fight fire in Putnam County(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews on Monday evening are on the scene of a fire at a home in the Putnam County community of Fraziers Bottom.

Just before 7 p.m., our crew at the scene says flames could be seen coming from the home along Sunshine Lane. Crews say you can see the smoke for miles away.

The house is a total loss, according to Kevin Johnson, the Winfield Assistant Fire Chief.

Several fire departments are on the scene including Teays Valley, Buffalo, Eleanor, Bancroft, and Route 34.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Monday.

There’s n0 word on any injuries at this time.

'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'