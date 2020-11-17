Free parking offered in downtown Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering free parking during the holidays.

The city says you can park for free at all of its metered spaces downtown on the following dates:

Friday, November 27

Friday, December 4

Friday, December 11

Friday, December 18

Thursday, December 24

This is to encourage holiday shopping.

Also, parking is always free at metered spaces on Saturdays and Sunday.

