Advertisement

Free parking offered in downtown Huntington

Parking meter
Parking meter(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering free parking during the holidays.

The city says you can park for free at all of its metered spaces downtown on the following dates:

  • Friday, November 27
  • Friday, December 4
  • Friday, December 11
  • Friday, December 18
  • Thursday, December 24

This is to encourage holiday shopping.

Also, parking is always free at metered spaces on Saturdays and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited the Huntington Jet Center Monday morning to talk about the...
Governor DeWine makes stop in Huntington to talk about recent COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Coronavirus
Scioto County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19
Simple recipes for sweet moments
Simple recipes for sweet moments
Children's book explains why kids can't be with family during holidays
Children’s book explains why kids can’t be with family during holidays
Navigating the holiday season safely with Google
Navigating the holiday season safely with Google