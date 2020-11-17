Free parking offered in downtown Huntington
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering free parking during the holidays.
The city says you can park for free at all of its metered spaces downtown on the following dates:
- Friday, November 27
- Friday, December 4
- Friday, December 11
- Friday, December 18
- Thursday, December 24
This is to encourage holiday shopping.
Also, parking is always free at metered spaces on Saturdays and Sunday.
