GW’s Kalissa Lacy makes it official

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The reigning West Virginia girls player of the year made it official what we already knew. Kalissa Lacy signed to play her college basketball at Morehead State Monday night in South Charleston. As a junior last year, she averaged 25 points per game and was also named captain of the Class AAA All-State team. She told WSAZ how excited she is to play for the Eagles.

