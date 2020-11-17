Herd vs. Charlotte is off!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, there have been more than a handful of cancellations for this coming weekend in college football and now you can add Charlotte at Marshall to the list. Herd Athletics Director Mike Hamrick confirmed to WSAZ Monday evening that the game is now off. It was supposed to kick off at 12:30 p.m. on November 21st. The reason is COVID-19 issues within the 49ers program.

Marshall is off until December 5th when they host Rice and end the 2020 regular season at FIU Friday night December 11th.

