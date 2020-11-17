Advertisement

Huntington business owner seeks variance approval for new building

Robert Smith wants to build a new shop near Hal Greer Boulevard but his plans don't meet city...
Robert Smith wants to build a new shop near Hal Greer Boulevard but his plans don't meet city ordinances and his project requires a variance.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has announced several expansion projects and revitalization efforts to bring new life to the community, but one business owner wonders if he’ll be allowed to grow with it.

Robert Smith owns Robert’s Running and Walking Shop along 4th Avenue in Huntington. As a small business owner, 2020 has put Robert Smith through the paces and now he’s trying to set his sights on the finish line of what has been an extremely difficult year.

“Huntington is our home,” Smith said. “I’m a Huntingtonian. I’ve represented Huntington at World Championships personally, and this is my place.”

His business specializes in athletic shoes and orthopedic referrals, helping customers get custom fitted for the right pair for their feet.

“For us it was just a chance to be in the gateway of Huntington,” Smith said.

He saw an opportunity to expand and found the perfect spot along Hal Greer Boulevard, close to the interstate, pouring his heart and cash into his dream.

“A lot of our customers come from Barboursville, Hurricane, they’re coming from Portsmouth and Ashland,” Smith said.

After knocking down some dilapidated homes, he’s been met with some resistance from the Board of Zoning Appeals who says the required frontage of the property should be 60%, while Smith’s proposal only offers 41%.

“If it’s this hard to do business for something so small and so positive,” Smith said, "how many other people in my shoes are trying to do the same thing and going through the same thing?”

The struggle boils down to parking and square footage.

City leaders say they’re trying to work with Smith but they have to consider the new 10-foot path and crosswalk set to be installed as part of the Hal Greer Project, which is meant to encourage foot traffic.

Robert says he specializes in foot traffic and has concerns about his handicap parking, as well as an outdoor space he plans to add.

He tells WSAZ he wants to hit the ground running but knows that if he can’t reach an agreement with the city, it might be time to move on.

“My mom said about my first girlfriend, no matter how much you might love her, if she doesn’t love you the same, it’s not going to work out,” Smith said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 when the variance will be discussed and likely voted on.

