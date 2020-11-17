Advertisement

Huntington Mall to be closed Thanksgiving Day, open on Black Friday

Masks are required to be worn at all times inside.
Black Friday
Black Friday(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Mall has announced its Black Friday schedule. The mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will open at 6 a.m. Black Friday.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, as mandated by the Governor’s Office. The mall plans on rewarding some shoppers complying with the mandate with surprises.

There will also be prizes for best Black Friday shirts, best Ugly Christmas sweaters, and most festive masks.

There will not be a balloon drop or a swag bag giveaway because of the pandemic.

Huntington Mall hours for the holiday weekend are: Friday (11/27) 6am-9pm, Saturday (11/28) 9am-9pm, and Sunday (11/29) 11am-6pm.

