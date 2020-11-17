Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard mobilizes to assist long-term care facilities across the state

(KOLO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard are assisting long-term care facilities across the Commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear has mobilized the members in response to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

They will be part of 10 different non-clinical support teams spread throughout the state.

The guard says requests for help will come from public health districts to Kentucky’s Emergency Management office.

“The Kentucky National Guard is poised to help Long Term Healthcare Facilities across the state who are operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation,” said Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Kentucky National Guard Director of Military Support. “Our professional team of service members will operate within agreed upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home.”

The guard says it is taking over duties like guest relations, COVID screening and facility decontamination to help alleviate some of the burden on healthcare providers so they can focus on residents.

Currently, the guard says it is answering calls for help from facilities in Lexington, Louisville, Edmonton and Hopkinsville. However, the guard says it will adjust as the requests for help come in.

The Kentucky National Guard mobilized back in March to help the state with its response to COVID-19 and has participated in a number of different missions since.

The current mission is meant to help long-term care facilities across the state and is expected to continue for at least 30 days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited the Huntington Jet Center Monday morning to talk about the...
Governor DeWine makes stop in Huntington to talk about recent COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Coronavirus
Scioto County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19
Simple recipes for sweet moments
Simple recipes for sweet moments
Parking meter
Free parking offered in downtown Huntington
Children's book explains why kids can't be with family during holidays
Children’s book explains why kids can’t be with family during holidays
Navigating the holiday season safely with Google
Navigating the holiday season safely with Google