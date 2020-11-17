Kentucky National Guard mobilizes to assist long-term care facilities across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard are assisting long-term care facilities across the Commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear has mobilized the members in response to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

They will be part of 10 different non-clinical support teams spread throughout the state.

The guard says requests for help will come from public health districts to Kentucky’s Emergency Management office.

“The Kentucky National Guard is poised to help Long Term Healthcare Facilities across the state who are operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation,” said Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Kentucky National Guard Director of Military Support. “Our professional team of service members will operate within agreed upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home.”

The guard says it is taking over duties like guest relations, COVID screening and facility decontamination to help alleviate some of the burden on healthcare providers so they can focus on residents.

Currently, the guard says it is answering calls for help from facilities in Lexington, Louisville, Edmonton and Hopkinsville. However, the guard says it will adjust as the requests for help come in.

The Kentucky National Guard mobilized back in March to help the state with its response to COVID-19 and has participated in a number of different missions since.

The current mission is meant to help long-term care facilities across the state and is expected to continue for at least 30 days.

