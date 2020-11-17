Advertisement

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in Kentucky

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Tuesday is the third highest day of new COVID-19 cases.

Within the last 24 hours, there have been 2,931 new cases. This brings the total number of cases 142,008 since March 6.

The highest day was November 14 and the second was November 13.

The positivity rate is at 9.1%. Governor Beshear says this is a very dangerous territory.

79 people have been hospitalized since Monday.

33 more people have died in connection to the virus.

24,760 Kentuckians have recovered.

Governor Beshear suggests everyone should get tested for the coronavirus regularly.

The director of the Franklin County Health Department announced changes to contact tracing on Tuesday. She says it’s becoming impossible for local health departments to reach out to each potential close contact. The health department will be asking those who test positive to inform close contacts themselves. This is because the health departments are becoming overwhelmed.

Governor Beshear says he will be announcing steps to take to get control of the coronavirus on Wednesday, November 18.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April...
Health order to limit mass gatherings signed
Henry Stuck
UPDATE | Man arrested for burglary after homeowner holds him at gunpoint
An elderly woman died Monday after a house fire in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County,...
UPDATE | Elderly woman dead after Putnam County fire
A person has been hit and killed by a train near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue southwest...
Pedestrian hit by train
This comes after a shooting outside of the bar over the weekend.
Bar’s license temporarily suspended by WV ABCA

Latest News

There are 48 new cases. There are 4,925 total cases in the county.
Another coronavirus death in Kanawha County
A woman convicted of killing and sexually abusing another woman last year in St. Albans, West...
Woman sentenced in Kanawha County murder
Snowshoe has announced it's delaying its opening until Dec. 4.
Snowshoe delays opening until Dec. 4 because of unseasonably warm month
Coronavirus
Scioto County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19