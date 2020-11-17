Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Tuesday is the third highest day of new COVID-19 cases.

Within the last 24 hours, there have been 2,931 new cases. This brings the total number of cases 142,008 since March 6.

The highest day was November 14 and the second was November 13.

The positivity rate is at 9.1%. Governor Beshear says this is a very dangerous territory.

79 people have been hospitalized since Monday.

33 more people have died in connection to the virus.

24,760 Kentuckians have recovered.

Governor Beshear suggests everyone should get tested for the coronavirus regularly.

The director of the Franklin County Health Department announced changes to contact tracing on Tuesday. She says it’s becoming impossible for local health departments to reach out to each potential close contact. The health department will be asking those who test positive to inform close contacts themselves. This is because the health departments are becoming overwhelmed.

Governor Beshear says he will be announcing steps to take to get control of the coronavirus on Wednesday, November 18.

