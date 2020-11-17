Ohio non-profits can apply for CARES Act funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio non-profits are now available for up to $25 million worth of CARES Act funding.

A release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) said that applications will be accepted until Nov. 27.

ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said, “Those who were in need prior to this pandemic are even more vulnerable now, and many of the organizations assisting them have been struggling, as well. We are pleased to be able to provide this assistance to organizations that have accumulated unemployment debt as a result of the pandemic and are devoted to helping Ohioans during difficult times.”

The organizations that receive funding can use it to apply to their unemployment debt or rehire staff they may have had to lay off.

Ohio non-profits looking to apply for CARES Act funding can apply by clicking here.

