Ohio University offers new OHIO Admission Promise

It provides certainty and support to students during the global pandemic.
Ohio University logo
Ohio University logo(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University is offering a new option to fall 2021 applicants to provide certainty and support during the pandemic.

It’s called the OHIO Admission Promise. It offers guaranteed general admission and a minimum $2,000 OHIO Admission Promise Award.

In order to qualify for the OHIO Admission Promise, applicants must earn a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, apply by the application deadline of January 15th, 2021, and enroll in fall 2021 as a full-time, first-year student on the Athens campus.

“The high school graduating class of 2021 will have persevered through one of the most uncertain and challenging seasons in the history of education,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “Through the OHIO Admission Promise, we want to provide some peace of mind to prospective students and their families as they consider college plans. We want to encourage them to continue to prioritize pursuit of a high-quality education, despite these most trying times.”

Students who met the November 15th Early Action deadline are also eligible for the OHIO Admission Promise.

