One person injured in three-vehicle accident

UPDATE (11/17/20 8:45 a.m.): The scene is now clear.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County 911 Dispatch tells WSAZ one person was injured in a three-vehicle accident at Harvard Avenue and Midland Drive Tuesday morning.

The call came in just before 8 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and EMS crews are on scene.

No lanes are blocked off at the moment.

One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

