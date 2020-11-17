Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Ohio; Governor issues curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the coronavirus situation in Ohio is deteriorating.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,079 new cases within 24 hours.

30 more people have died in connection to the virus.

There have been 312,443 total cases and 5,772 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

368 additional individuals have been hospitalized within the last day.

Governor DeWine says on October 13, there were 1,000 hospitalizations. On November 5, there were 2,000. On November 12, it rose to 3,000. As of Tuesday, November 17, Ohio is approaching 4,000 hospitalizations each day.

Governor DeWine says he is issuing a curfew. It will start Thursday at 10 p.m. and it will last 21 days. Retail establishments need to be closed by 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. Governor DeWine says he believes it will help reduce contacts with others and decrease the spread of COVID-19.

This does not apply for those who need to go to work, get groceries, picking up carryouts or going to the doctor. This also doesn’t affect those who have an emergency.

In addition, the governor is also asking each Ohioan to do at least one thing ever day that reduces your contact with others.

This is a developing story.

