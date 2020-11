KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 says a pedestrian has been struck by a train.

It happened near Kanawha Terrace and MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in Jefferson around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say it is fatal.

No other information has been released.

